Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Given New $338.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $338.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DECK has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $409.45.

DECK stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.92. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8,817.1% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 833,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,157,000 after purchasing an additional 824,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

