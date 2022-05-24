Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,076,547,000 after buying an additional 1,208,338 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,809,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.13.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,606. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $307.64 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.