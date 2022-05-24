DeGate Hits Market Cap of $11.49 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. DeGate has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $3.75 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 8% higher against the dollar. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,468.09 or 0.73450097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.61 or 0.00508440 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033567 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000275 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,397.10 or 1.48477143 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars.

