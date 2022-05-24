Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.90

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.86, with a volume of 865 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.

Several research firms have commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

Delek Logistics Partners ( NYSE:DKL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 158.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 101.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

