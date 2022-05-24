Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,964 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,008,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 69.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,870,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter.

DENN traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 48,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,886. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $585.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

