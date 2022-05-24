DerivaDAO (DDX) Price Reaches $1.24

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One DerivaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00004236 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $32.36 million and approximately $148,234.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 268.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,900.38 or 0.85045252 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.18 or 0.00512939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00034256 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,675.12 or 1.45753478 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

