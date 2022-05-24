Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $570.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $520.81.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $13.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

