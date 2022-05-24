Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives €61.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.81 ($65.76).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($68.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($78.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of DPW opened at €38.09 ($40.52) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €48.60.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

