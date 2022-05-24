DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Trading Down 1%

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €4.17 ($4.43) and last traded at €4.18 ($4.45). Approximately 687,061 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.22 ($4.49).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.57. The firm has a market cap of $505.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:DEZ)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

