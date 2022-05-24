Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.68

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.68 and last traded at C$5.67, with a volume of 46345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.80 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.75 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of C$365.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.93.

Dexterra Group ( TSE:DXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$201.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$187.70 million. Analysts predict that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

