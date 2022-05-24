Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.01 on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
About Diageo (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
