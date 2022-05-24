Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.63) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($60.40) to GBX 4,700 ($59.14) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 4,500 ($56.63) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,923.17.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $184.01 on Friday. Diageo has a 52-week low of $175.46 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,738,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,667,000 after acquiring an additional 306,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Diageo by 1,416,332.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,671,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,670,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

