Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management lowered its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Investment Group makes up about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHIL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 114.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $31,091.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 963 shares of company stock valued at $185,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DHIL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.69. The company has a market capitalization of $547.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $234.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $43.06 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.