Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Receives $9.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Diana Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DSX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 3,141,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,180. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

About Diana Shipping (Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.