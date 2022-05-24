Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.38

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 33109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

DSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market cap of $568.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Diana Shipping ( NYSE:DSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 126.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 89.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $563,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diana Shipping in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 187.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 121,773 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

