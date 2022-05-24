Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $892.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) will post $892.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $881.55 million to $903.70 million. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $943.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,382.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Rutherford acquired 19,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $54,550.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 432,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,482.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898. 4.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 161.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

DBD stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 2,245,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,970. The company has a market capitalization of $239.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

