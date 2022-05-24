DIGG (DIGG) Price Hits $9,140.85 on Exchanges

DIGG (DIGG) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $9,140.85 or 0.31360197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIGG has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. DIGG has a total market cap of $4.60 million and $9,689.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 269.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,250.37 or 0.83197541 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00515337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034022 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,466.79 or 1.45693947 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000262 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

