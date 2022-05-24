Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Stock Holdings Raised by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365,382 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 7.6% of Alerus Financial NA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alerus Financial NA owned about 1.88% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $93,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,226,000. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,556,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 328,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,485 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000.

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $23.18. 19,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.94 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

