Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.68. Doma shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 9,406 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOMA shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Doma alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $570.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $799,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter worth about $174,021,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at about $110,108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Doma by 105.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at about $19,768,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Doma by 25.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,795 shares during the last quarter. 55.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.