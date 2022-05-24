Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Lowered by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,757 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,591,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. The company had a trading volume of 56,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

