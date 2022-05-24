Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

DNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,497,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,232,000 after buying an additional 1,004,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 622,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 243.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 30,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 803.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 36,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DNB opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

