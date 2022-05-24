DXC Technology (DXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

