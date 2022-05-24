DZ Bank Downgrades Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) to Hold

DZ Bank cut shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €22.00 ($23.40) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Assicurazioni Generali from €18.50 ($19.68) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Societe Generale lowered Assicurazioni Generali from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €23.40 ($24.89) to €22.60 ($24.04) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Assicurazioni Generali from €19.00 ($20.21) to €18.00 ($19.15) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.85.

OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $9.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Non-Life; Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, motor third-party liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

