Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP Sells $502,000.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) EVP James H. Graass sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $502,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.96. The company had a trading volume of 416,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,966. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $652,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

