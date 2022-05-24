Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $162.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $194.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.42.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.82. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $114.55 and a 52-week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,714,000 after acquiring an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,929,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,442,000 after acquiring an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 618,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,913,000 after acquiring an additional 79,112 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

