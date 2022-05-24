Edgeware (EDG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $156,211.00

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $14.98 million and $156,211.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeware has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,507.17 or 1.00003167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002235 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,863,073,566 coins and its circulating supply is 6,200,980,792 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars.

