Edgewater Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EGDW) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Edgewater Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGDW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.00 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.
Edgewater Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGDW)
