Elamachain Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days (ELAMA)

Elamachain (ELAMA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $550,397.39 and $3,802.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elamachain Coin Profile

Elamachain (CRYPTO:ELAMA) is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,102,533 coins. The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elamachain is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

