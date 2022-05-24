Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.54.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.65. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $104,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $5,770,889. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 57.5% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 14,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,258 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

