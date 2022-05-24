Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.60

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 29637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 target price on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.08 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57.

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as building systems for third parties.

