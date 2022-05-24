Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Republic Bancorp worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of RBCAA stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,996. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $93.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.50 million. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.