Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN)

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Bank of Princeton comprises 1.6% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 2.05% of Bank of Princeton worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Princeton by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 17,449 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPRN. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Princeton from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.51. The Bank of Princeton has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 28.49%.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

