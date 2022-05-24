Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $98.08 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81,900 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 55.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.95% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $98,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,067,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 290,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,888,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,359,000 after purchasing an additional 221,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KW stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,760. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

