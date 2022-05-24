Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours makes up approximately 0.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,436. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.26.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.07.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

