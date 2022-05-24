Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Emerson Electric worth $37,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,081. The stock has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.36 and its 200-day moving average is $93.11.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.