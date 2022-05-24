Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Hits $2.26 Million

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $78.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 221.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

