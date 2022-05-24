Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.60

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 4137287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

