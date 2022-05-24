Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.60

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $84.57, with a volume of 4137287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:XLE)
Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.
