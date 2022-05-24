Enigma (ENG) Achieves Market Cap of $193,316.58

Enigma (ENG) traded up 78.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $193,316.58 and approximately $179,863.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0139 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00207305 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006720 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003320 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000467 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 117.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00019500 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001352 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00343111 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001375 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

