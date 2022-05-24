Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 6,109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,199,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,783,000 after acquiring an additional 392,414 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,216,000 after acquiring an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 152,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,875,293. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $133.51 and a one year high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

