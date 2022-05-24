Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,253 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

VZ stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.65. 1,786,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,989,289. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

About Verizon Communications (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.