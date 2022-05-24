Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.14 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 25,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 8.8% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 70,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,267,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

