Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $1.47 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,922 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 11,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.76.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,588 shares of company stock worth $69,778,535 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.40. 547,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,145,554. The stock has a market cap of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.47. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $175.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

