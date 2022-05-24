Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $2.13 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of TMO stock traded down $6.21 on Tuesday, hitting $549.00. The stock had a trading volume of 39,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,917. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $565.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.26. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $438.72 and a one year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total value of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $6,791,597 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.