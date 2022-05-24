Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,799,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,720,573. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $141.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.90.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.