Enterprise Financial Services Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,262. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.40.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

