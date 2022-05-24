Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,034 shares of company stock worth $9,196,618. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.89.

ABT traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.76. 355,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

