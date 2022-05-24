Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,426 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,383 shares of company stock worth $74,384,651 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.12. The stock had a trading volume of 426,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,445. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $263.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

