Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 1,074 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 321,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RGI traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,698. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $186.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $201.24.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

