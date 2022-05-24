Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 13,413 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.63. The stock had a trading volume of 664,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808,696. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

