Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 212,092 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,092 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.06. 525,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

