Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 4,416 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after purchasing an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.46. The company had a trading volume of 41,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,876. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $178.19 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.17.

